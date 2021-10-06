13,400 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

