15,612 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Purchased by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. owned 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. 637,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

