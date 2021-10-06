$168.03 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $168.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $176.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $691.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $704.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $900.60 million, with estimates ranging from $897.00 million to $904.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. 26,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,774. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.