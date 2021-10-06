$177.15 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report sales of $177.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.34 million to $179.70 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $158.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $714.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.46 million to $716.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $745.50 million to $780.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 286,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

