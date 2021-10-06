$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report sales of $184.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $171.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $758.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,803. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.