18,663 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 4,159,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,982,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

