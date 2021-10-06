19,425 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,769. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.