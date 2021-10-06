$2.48 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $2.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.58 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $11.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

