225,000 Shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 0.30% of Bridgetown at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bridgetown by 9,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTWN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 390,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

