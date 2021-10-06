2,388,011 Shares in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Bought by MPM Oncology Impact Management LP

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,388,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,647,000. Werewolf Therapeutics makes up 6.8% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned approximately 8.66% of Werewolf Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,381,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 19,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,989. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOWL. Bank of America began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

