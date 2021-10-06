25,162 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.0% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.82. 3,099,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,772,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

