2,538,064 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,538,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Himax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
