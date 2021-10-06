2,538,064 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,538,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Himax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

