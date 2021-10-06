$295.72 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $295.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.03 million. Masimo posted sales of $278.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.06. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,310. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $288.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.