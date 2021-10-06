3,000 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after purchasing an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,287. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

