323,000 Shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 323,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.43% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,456,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.
In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.