$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $4.41 million to $166.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

