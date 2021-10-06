35,915 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. 6,385,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

