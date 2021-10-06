39,000 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 66.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tapestry by 377.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 3,558,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

