3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,041 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $176.45. 76,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,907. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

