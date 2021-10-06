4,455 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 30.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.35. 14,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,376. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average of $349.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

