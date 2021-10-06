$48.26 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report sales of $48.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.81 million and the lowest is $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $190.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $192.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $243.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.61 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $508.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.