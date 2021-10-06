$48.26 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report sales of $48.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.81 million and the lowest is $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $190.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $192.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $243.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.61 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $508.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

