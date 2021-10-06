$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post sales of $5.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

TFC stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

