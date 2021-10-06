52,210 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

