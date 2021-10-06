55I LLC Buys 36,997 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 103.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $220.59. 449,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $229.96.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.