55I LLC Buys 5,047 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.67. The stock had a trading volume of 56,477,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,844,883. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.57 and a 200 day moving average of $350.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

