55I LLC Buys 61,714 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned 1.73% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

