55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 55I LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 5,578,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

