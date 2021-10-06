55I LLC Has $29.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.