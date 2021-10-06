55I LLC Has $39.75 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 55I LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $39,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 1,651,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

