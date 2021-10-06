55I LLC Purchases 57,696 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,661,913 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.