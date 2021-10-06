55I LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.73. 3,074,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $165.02 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

