57,974 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 45,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,440. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

