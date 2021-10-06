$582.79 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce sales of $582.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $582.60 million. Entegris reported sales of $480.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.