$60.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post $60.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the lowest is $60.69 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,175 shares of company stock worth $2,597,144 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

