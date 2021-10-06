60,224 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Snap accounts for about 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,907,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,018,518. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.06 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

