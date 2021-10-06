60,270 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Penn National Gaming makes up about 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,642,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,828. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
