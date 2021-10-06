60,270 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Penn National Gaming makes up about 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 242.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,642,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,828. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.