608,174 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 608,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.61% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGPI. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $7,324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $2,441,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

