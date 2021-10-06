6,381 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Wix.com by 837.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $176.46. 82,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.99. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $176.98 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

