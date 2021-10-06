$677.60 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post sales of $677.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.20 million and the lowest is $669.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $598.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ATI stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

