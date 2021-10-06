$69.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce sales of $69.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $285.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $293.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%.

Several research firms have commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

