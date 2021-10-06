7,000 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,320,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.46. The company has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total transaction of $26,485,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock worth $903,908,471 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

