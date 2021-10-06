$71.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $71.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.22 million and the lowest is $68.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $290.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ARI stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 658,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 105,405.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

