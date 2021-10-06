75,000 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.13% of Sage Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $24,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after buying an additional 101,394 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 596,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,860. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.39.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

