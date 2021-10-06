78,401 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 144,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,685. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

