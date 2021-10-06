841,995 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 841,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,000. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 2.99% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $11,148,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. 102,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

