$85.49 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post sales of $85.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.75 million to $96.70 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $402.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.91 million to $414.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $629.38 million, with estimates ranging from $602.61 million to $640.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after buying an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $19,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $8,908,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

APEI opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $497.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

