8PAY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $370,279.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $549,138.96 and approximately $370,279.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.35 or 0.99731700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.65 or 0.06245813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.