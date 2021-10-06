95,617 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of UMH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. 5,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,108. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. Research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

