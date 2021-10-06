980,000 Shares in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Acquired by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMIHU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,003,000.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIHU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 671,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,254. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.