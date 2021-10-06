Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,691,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.51% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,094,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 318.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 529,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 402,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.1% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 138,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,457,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

